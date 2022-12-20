A crash early Sunday just south of Bolivar killed a Sanger man.
Christian Tinoco, 22, was apparently traveling northbound on Indian Trail around 2:24 a.m. at an unsafe speed as his 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe approached a right-hand curve, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety. Tinoco’s vehicle failed to make it through the curve, ran off the road and rolled over, the statement added.
Tinoco was transported to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:18 a.m. by medical staff.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available.
FBG announces Christmas Eve service
First Baptist-Gainesville’s annual Christmas Eve Eve Service is Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. Everyone is invited for music, readings and the candlelight service. There will be several guest instrumentalists.
Cooke Co. Library closes Thursday for Christmas holiday
The Cooke County Library has announced its holiday hours for the end of December and early January.
The library will close early at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, and not reopen until Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 9 a.m. for the Christmas holiday. It will close again at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m. for the New Year’s holiday.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music at http://cookecountylibrary.org/. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
NTMC auxiliary raising money for hospital
The North Texas Medical Center Auxiliary is selling H.E.A.R.T. of the Community discount cards. The cards, which are being sold for $10, feature discounts to 16 Gainesville restaurants and businesses including Chicken Express, Bungalow 123, Chick-fil-A, Cornerstone Cafe, Chili's, Cracker Barrel, Good Things, Happy Dogs Corn Dogs, Happy's Sip and Dip, Luigi's, Rib Crib, Sarah's on the Square, Ten Twenty Five Collection, Twisted Hanger, Villa Grande and The Wolf Den.
The cards are valid through November 2023 and can be purchased from any NTMC Auxiliary Member or at the NTMC Gift Shop at 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville. Proceeds help the Auxiliary purchase equipment for the hospital.
NCTC sponsoring contest for amateur writers
North Central Texas College is now accepting submissions for the first annual NCTC Creativity Awards.
Aspiring amateur writers who enter will have their work critiqued by professionals, may have it published and possibly earn special recognition and cash prizes at an award ceremony in April 2023.
Poetry and Short Fiction submissions will be accepted. Prizes will be awarded according the following age groups: Middle School, High School, NCTC Students and Adult Non-Professional.
For NCTC students specifically, there are two additional submission categories, creative nonfiction and expository pieces.
The submission deadline is Dec. 31, 2022. For contest guidelines or to submit work, visit nctc.edu/creativity-awards or reach out to Jacob Arnold at jarnold@nctc.edu with any questions.
Library offering kids’ classes over holiday break
The Cooke County Library will offer two special classes over the holidays, as well as the two weekly children’s class on Tuesday.
Literary LEGOs — Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. In this class, the kids will be free building and creating with LEGOs. This class is for children ages 6-12 years old. The class has 15 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend.
Art in the Stacks — Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Library staff will assist students as they create their own fancy farm animals. The class is for children ages 8-12 years old. The class has 10 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend.
Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Conservative protest bus Jan. 12
The Cooke County Conservatives group has announced there will be a protest bus headed to Austin Jan 12. It’s for conservatives opposed to Democratic chairpersons for state House committees. It leaves Decatur at 6 a.m. and returns that night, for $50 per person.
The bus had only 25 seats left as of Nov. 30. If more than a dozen signup from Cooke County, the bus will stop in Gainesville (then back to Wise and on to Austin). Register at https://ntxconservatives.com/bus-trips/?mc_cid=cf3b1f74d1.
TCOG workshop for criminal grants Jan. 12
Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG) will host a mandatory workshop Jan. 11 for those who apply for criminal justice grants through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division (CJD).
“In 2022 over $800,000 was awarded to local agencies in their efforts to assist victims of crime and prevent criminal activities in communities throughout the Texoma region,” Davidson said. “This workshop will provide applicants with the latest information about eligible activities, the application process and the funding timeline for the 2023 awards.”
The workshop will be in the Eisenhower Room at TCOG in Sherman, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 903-813-3552.
