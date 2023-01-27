Abigail’s Arms is hosting a program Saturday to help families identify child abuse, sexual assault and other domestic issues.
The program, set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m., will brief attendees on the various services available to them in Cooke County.
There will also be a continental breakfast, lunch and tours of Abigail’s Family Crisis Center, located at 1600 N. Aspen Rd. in Gainesville.
RSVP by email to yknowland@abigailsgarms. org or call 940-665-2873. Should anyone interested not be able to attend Saturday, they should email or call to find out the date of the next such program.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Starting this week, clients will be able to come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. This information can be found on an attached postcard.
The first appointments won’t be available until Tuesday, Feb. 7. Appointments will run 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. The library is just the location.
Also remember that the AARP Tax Aides are volunteers, who are trying their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents. Both organizations want to continue to provide this much used and needed service.
For any general questions, call 940668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Youth choir taking signups
Dolce Canto Children’s Chorus of Cooke County is looking for young singers in grades 2-8.
The choir works on learning proper choral singing, some music theory and appropriate concert etiquette.
The group is accepting new members for the spring semester until Feb. 9. Enrollment will then be closed until the fall semester begins in September.
For more information about the choir, contact Susan Beall at susan@fumcgainesville.org or come to rehearsals on Thursdays at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Gainesville.
Childbirth classes return to NTMC Feb. 11
North Texas Medical Center is resuming inperson childbirth classes and hospital tours designed especially for expectant parents.
These free classes will be held the second Saturday of each month starting on Feb. 11. The classes run 9 to 11 a.m.
Classes will include information about delivery options and breastfeeding, along with a tour of the hospital. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions about childbirth and caring for a newborn.
Pre-registration is required. Register online by visiting ntmconline. net and choosing “Classes and Events” from the top menu.
For more information, contact Jimae Eakins at 940-612-8423 or via email at jimae.eakins@ntmconline.net.
Three GISD board seats up for grabs
Gainesville ISD has scheduled election for three places on its board of trustee May 6, 2023. The following members have expiring terms: Place 1 – Latecia Hendricks; Place 2 - Marvin Royal; and Place 3 – Dan Doss.
Candidates may file for these places starting Jan. 18 and running through Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. Candidate packets are available for pickup at the GISD Administration building from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The office is closed daily for lunch from noon-1 p.m.
Call Kay Neu for more information at 940-6654362 or email kneu@gainesvilleisd.org.
Gainesville PD Citizen Academy signups
The Gainesville Police Department is starting a new Citizen Police Academy.
The Citizen Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Gainesville Police Department. It consists of classes held on Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., starting Feb. 14 at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.
Topics to be covered include patrol, communications, Texas law, narcotics investigation, crime scenes, domestic violence and crime prevention.
Entrants must be 18 years of age or older, with a good standing in the community, and either reside or work in Cooke County.
There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. A background check will also be conducted on each applicant.
For applications, call 940-668-4760.
Applicants may also go to the Police Department front desk or download at https://www. gainesville.tx.us/index. aspx?nid=611.
Dance with Our Stars Feb. 16 in Lindsay
Local celebrities will strut their stuff on the dance floor Feb. 16 to raise money for the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
The first-ever Dancing With Our Stars event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Lindsay.
Donors can vote for their favorite dancer at www.ntmcfoundation. org, where they may see the featured dancers, buy tickets to attend the event and start bidding on silent auction items. Tickets for the event are $75 each.
Dancing With Our Stars will be the major fundraiser in 2023 for the Heart of NTMC Campaign to purchase of a Cardiac CT machine for the hospital.
Seating is limited for the event, so purchase tickets early. Sponsorships are also available which come with a table of 10. For more information, contact Darin Allred at (940) 6128460 or by email at darin. allred@ntmconline.net.
