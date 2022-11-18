Three Gainesville residents will take part in an annual church mission to Guatemala later this month.
Susan Mabry first visited the country of Guatemala in 2009. Ever since, she has served year-round as an outreach ambassador to the women and children of several Guatemalan villages.
A November trip will provide survival food bundles for 95 families, and will include a warm blanket and a Bible. Accompanying Mabry are three Gainesville locals — volunteer Constance Galubinski; First Baptist Church Assistant Pastor Daniel Jones and Travis Tudor, FBC Youth Minister.
Donations are needed and welcome to secure the food and supplies. Estimate for the food bundles are $50 each and the overall project goal is $5,000. First Baptist Church of Gainesville is sponsoring the trip.
Donations are being accepted by Mabry, 972-809-9982 or HandsforHim2009@ yahoo.com, or the First Baptist Church/Gainesville, 308 East Broadway or (940) 665-4347.
Choir practice Wednesday
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville, with a Called Congregational Meeting after services.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bible Study is at 10 a.m. at the Stanford House with Dr. Vivian Tomlison on Friday. Bring your Bibles.
The church is at Denton and Church streets. For more information, leave a voice mail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Gift drop-offs through Monday at area churches
Collections end Monday for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage — samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.
Drop-off sites and hours will be:
First Baptist Church
308 E Broadway, Gainesville
Nov. 18: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 20: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
First Baptist Church Family Life Center
201 Center St., Whitesboro
Nov. 18: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-noon
Nov. 20: noon - 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
First Baptist Church
402 W Main St., Marietta
Nov. 18: 9 a.m.-noon
Nov. 19: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 20: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m.-noon.
Book of Acts Sunday at FBG
This Sunday's sermon at First Baptist Gainesville is "Enjoy Times of Refuge" from Acts 28:1-16. Pastor Jeff will finish the Book of Acts shortly and will begin a Christmas series of sermons for the month.
Early First Contemporary Worship Services are at 9 a.m. in The Summit Building, 400 E. Broadway. Come early for a cup of coffee. Traditional Worship Services are at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School is 10-11 a.m. and there is a class for everyone.
The annual Christmas Eve Eve Service at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, and Christmas Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
