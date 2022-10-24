Families are invited Sunday, Oct 23, from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate Halloween on the North Central Texas College campus parking lot.
The annual Trunk or Treat event will be co-hosted by Temple Baptist and First Baptist Gainesville churches.
The event will include bounce houses, trunks full of candy, surprises and hot dogs. Come out and join in the fun in favorite (child friendly) costumes.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon at First Baptist, 308 E.
Broadway, this Sunday is entitled “A Common Thread” from Acts 26:118.
The early contemporary service at 9 a.m. in The Summit and the more traditional service is at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Archaeology on I-35 next week
TxDOT will host an archaeology event Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Texas Travel Information Center on Interstate 35 (exit 502 southbound or exit 500 northbound) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Texas! Can You Dig It? will feature experts from the state’s Parks and Wildlife department, as well as the Dallas Paleo Society and North Texas Archaeology Society.
They will bring fossils and bones, and they will discuss the ins and outs of amateur archaeology.
Callisburg FFA Trunk or Treat Oct. 27
Callisburg High School will host its FFA chapter’s annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. in the parking lot. Callisburg 4-H will be running a canned food drive. Food trucks and candy will be in abundance. Contact kfortenberry@cisdtx.net for more information.
Free legal, financial advice Oct. 25 in Gainesville
Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is partnering with Whaley United Methodist Church to present programs on financial literacy and civil law advice Oct. 25 at the church, 701 Rosedale Dr. in Gainesville.
The financial program starts at 4 p.m. It will include credit reporting and repair, stabilizing finances, saving and building wealth.
The legal program follows at 4:30 p.m. That program will include estate planning, wills, probate, guardianship, social security issues and more.
A limited number of one-and-one sessions will be available to schedule at a later date.
Call 940-217-2508 for more information.
St. Anne’s Turkey Dinner Nov. 6 in Lindsay
The Saint Anne’s Society will have its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centennial Hall in Lindsay.
Cost for the meal is a donation. Members of St. Peter’s Parish are asked to bring a cake for the cake walk and a dessert for the lunch.
There will also be a silent auction for the St. Anne’s Helping Hands Fund that is used to assist parish families in need.
Auction items may be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Donors should include their names on donations.
To have auction item(s) picked up, call Becky Neu, 940-736-0766, or Dolores Sandmann, 512496-5207.
Gainesville Lions host taco dinner Nov. 10
The Gainesville Lions Club will host a taco dinner Nov. 10 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
People can eat-in or takeout from the event, which runs 4-7 p.m. in the church annex at 400 E. Broadway.
For $10, attendees will get a taco, burrito, chips and a drink. They also get 10 Taco bucks worth $10 at Taco Casa.
Cooke Co. Library closed Veterans Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. It will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access our eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines or listen to music.
Visit https://cookecountylibrary. org, click the “eLibrary” tab and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call the Cooke County Library at 668-5530 with any questions.
Cooke County Fair Association annual sale set for Nov. 4-5
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Nov. 4-5 at Whaley United Methodist Church.
Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center.
Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
Health screenings Nov. 15 at FUMC
Cooke County residents can be screened for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
First United Methodist Church Gainesville will host this community event Nov. 15, the church, 214 S Denton St in Gainesville. Parking is free. Screenings will including plaque levels, cholesterol, diabetes and kidney and thyroid function. Pricing starts at $159.
Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening. com. Pre-registration is required.
