Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is partnering with Whaley United Methodist Church to present programs on financial literacy and civil law advice Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the church, 701 Rosedale Dr. in Gainesville.
The financial program starts at 4 p.m. It will include credit reporting and repair, stabilizing finances, saving and building wealth.
The legal program follows at 4:30 p.m. That program will include estate planning, wills, probate, guardianship, social security issues and more.
A limited number of one-and-one sessions will be available to schedule at a later date. Call 940-217-2508 for more information.
Archaeology on I-35
TxDOT will host an archaeology event Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Texas Travel Information Center on Interstate 35 (exit 502 southbound or exit 500 northbound) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Texas! Can You Dig It? will feature experts from the state’s Parks and Wildlife department, as well as the Dallas Paleo Society and North Texas Archaeology Society. They will bring fossils and bones, and they will discuss the ins and outs of amateur archaeology.
Spanish Spelling Bee at Valley View Elementary
Valley View Elementary School will host an informational parent & student meeting for grades 4-6 students who want to compete in the school’s Spanish Spelling Bee.
The meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m. in the school gym, 712 S. Lee St.
St. Anne’s Turkey Dinner Nov. 6
The Saint Anne’s Society will have its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centennial Hall in Lindsay. Cost for the meal is a donation. Members of St. Peter’s Parish are asked to bring a cake for the cake walk and a dessert for the lunch.
There will also be a silent auction for the St. Anne’s Helping Hands Fund that is used to assist parish families in need. Auction items may be dropped off from 7:00am to 5:30pm on Saturday, Nov. 5. Donors should include their names on donations.
To have auction item(s) picked up, call Becky Neu, 940-736-0766, or Dolores Sandmann, 512-496-5207.
Lions host taco dinner Nov. 10
The Gainesville Lions Club will host a taco dinner Nov. 10 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
People can eat-in or takeout from the event, which runs 4-7 p.m. in the church annex at 400 E. Broadway.
For $10, attendees will get a taco, burrito, chips and a drink. They also get 10 Taco bucks worth $10 at Taco Casa.
Library closed Veterans Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. It will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access our eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines or listen to music. Visit http://cookecountylibrary.org, click the “eLibrary” tab and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call the Cooke County Library at 668-5530 with any questions.
Cooke County Fair Association sets annual sale
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Nov. 4-5 at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
Health screenings Nov. 15
Cooke County residents can be screened for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. First United Methodist Church Gainesville will host this community event Nov. 15, the church, 214 S Denton St in Gainesville. Parking is free.
Screenings will including plaque levels, cholesterol, diabetes and kidney and thyroid function. Pricing starts at $159. Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
