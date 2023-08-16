Mike Doughty, the city of Gainesville’s Director of Community Involvement, will speak Wednesday, Aug. 22, to the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Rise & Shine breakfast.
It is open to the public at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. from 7:45-9 a.m.
Halloween Hustle signups now open
Registration is now open for the 2023 Halloween Hustle 5K and 10K races to benefit the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
This year’s event will be Saturday, Oct. 28 at NTMC. Warm-up begins at 8 a.m. and the races will start at 8:30 a.m. Medals will be handed out to the top three runners in each age division, along with the top overall male and female runner in the 5K and 10K.
Entry fee is $25, but groups of 10 or more can sign up as a team and receive $2 off each entry. Registration is open online at www. ntmcfoundation.org.
Cooke Co. Library closed Labor Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music at http://cookecountylibrary.org/. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call 940-668-5530 for more information.
Whitesboro art festival Oct. 28
North Texas Visual Arts Club 2023 Chalk Art Festival is set for Oct. 28 at Godwin Park in Whitesboro.
Whitesboro Park and Recreation is co-hosting the event this year and, as always, the event is open to the public and to anyone of any age who would like to participate.
There are several different techniques to chalk art. All are welcome to join in and show their designs. Entries will be judged by the public and the event starts at 9:30 a.m.
Go to www.northtexasvisaularts.com or email northtexasvisualarts@gmail.com for an entry form.
All Artists must be signed in before 10 a.m. the day of the event. Individual artists will have an 8-foot x 4-foot space, and groups will have a 16-foot x 4-foot space. The fee before Oct. 21 are Individual-$10, Groups (up to 5 artists)-$15. The fees the day of are Individual-$20, Groups fee-$25.
Cooke County Fair Association Sell-O-Rama Nov. 3-4
Booth registration is underway for the 42nd annual Arts and Crafts Sell-O-Rama sponsored by the Cooke County Fair Association. The 2023 event will be Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Family Life Center of Whaley United Methodist Church, 701 Rosedale in Gainesville.
Anyone who has a special craft such as needlework, jewelry making, woodcraft, ceramics, seasonal decorations, etc. is urged to participate. Booths with canned items, candy, and baked items as well as antiques, collectables and other products are also welcome.
The Sell-O-Rama has a long history in our county, originally started by the Extension Education Council of Cooke County. For the past 15 years, the Cooke County Fair Association has sponsored the event and used funds to maintain the fairgrounds and support the youth of Cooke County who participate in events held in the Cooke County Fair Barn.
For more information and a registration form, contact Sell-O-Rama chairman Evelyn Yeatts at 940-665-4472 or 940-736-4365.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.