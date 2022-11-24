Several local institutions are closed for the upcoming four-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Gainesville Daily Register is closed through this weekend in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. News and sports will be updated throughout the weekend at www.gainesvilleregister.com and the Register’s Facebook page.
The Register will resume normal hours Monday, Nov. 28.
The Cooke County Library is closed until Monday, Nov. 28, at 9:30 a.m. in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Library patrons may still access eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, stream videos or listen to music by visiting the Cooke County Library website — http://cookecountylibrary.org. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, Video Streaming and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
For more information, call the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530.
Several other public offices are closed this weekend, including Cooke County governmental offices, all school districts and city and town offices.
NTMC auxiliary raising money for hospital
The North Texas Medical Center Auxiliary is selling H.E.A.R.T. of the Community discount cards. The cards, which are being sold for $10, feature discounts to 16 Gainesville restaurants and businesses including Chicken Express, Bungalow 123, Chick-fil-A, Cornerstone Cafe, Chili's, Cracker Barrel, Good Things, Happy Dogs Corn Dogs, Happy's Sip and Dip, Luigi's, Rib Crib, Sarah's on the Square, Ten Twenty Five Collection, Twisted Hanger, Villa Grande and The Wolf Den.
The cards are valid through November 2023 and can be purchased from any NTMC Auxiliary Member or at the NTMC Gift Shop at 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville. Proceeds help the Auxiliary purchase equipment for the hospital.
First Advent at First Presbyterian
First Advent Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The church is at Denton and Church streets. For more information, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Chamber board nominations up for vote
There are three seats opening up on the Gainesville Area Chamber Board of Directors, and members have until Dec. 2 to cast their votes.
The nominees are:
Chyna Vincent – ClarkAdamson Insurance
Darin Allred – North Texas Medical Center
Kristi Hamilton – Premiere Real Estate
Dr. Van Miller – North Central Texas College
The nominees will succeed outgoing board members Leslie Crutsinger of Gainesville ISD and John Walterscheid of Pentex Energy.
“We appreciate their years of service, hard work and dedication that they have provided to the Chamber Board and our community. If you see these two individuals, please be sure to thank them for a job well done,” said Jennifer Shumate, the chamber’s executive director.
To vote online, visit https://form.jotform.com/223065700661146 before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. There is only one vote per business/organization allowed. Call 940-665-2831 for more information.
