Home Hospice of Cooke County has started a new grief support group beginning for those who are mourning.
The group will meet Tuesdays at the office, located at 316 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. for healing and judgement free conversations. Everyone is welcome.
“Experiencing the loss of a loved one always leaves a void in our lives” said Kelly Lamkin, LBSW, Support Group Leader. “As we go through grief and mourning we change in many ways. It becomes a challenge in understanding your grief and the many ways it impacts your life. Come and join us as we listen, share and support each other.”
To RSVP for the support group or ask for further details, call 940-665-9891. Go to www.homehospice. org or the Home Hospice Facebook for more information.
Summer kickoff at Cooke Co. Library
The Cooke County Library will kick off another summer of reader activities Tuesday, June 6.
The library will have special guests for the summer’s first children’s class that day, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Aubrey Oaks Alpacas will bring several of their animals for a library visit. This local ranch is owned by Debbie and Charles Ashley and is home to Texas Alpacas.
The Friends of the Cooke County Library sponsor this event. For more details, call the library at 940-668-5530.
Downard-Fairplains Community Club market June 3
Downard-Fairplains Community Club is hosting a Maker’s Market Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Handicrafted goods of all kinds will be for sale -- jams, preserves, quilts paintings, pottery, soap, metal art, woodcrafts, embroidery, baked goods and much more. The Extension Education Club will offer lemonade, sandwiches and dessert.
Call Leslie Cheaney for more information at 940-727-8294. The market is located at 54 CR 276 in Gainesville (five miles south on Old Denton Road, FM 2071).
Safe Sitter classes
Texas A& M AgriLife Extension Service will host a Safe Sitter course for young teens, grades six through eight. Through this course, students will learn about safety skills, life and business skills, first aid and choking rescue, child care skills and more.
The course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. They learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue. Students also receive instruction on how a child’s age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior and how to run their own babysitting business.
Students who graduate from a Safe Sitter course receive a completion card demonstrating that they know how to use their skills in situations they encounter.
The course will be June 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cooke County Extension Office at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville. The cost of the class is $45, which includes all course materials and must be paid in advance. The deadline to register is June 1. Call 940-668-5412 for more information.
Preserving the Harvest Canning Workshop
Texas A& M Agrilife Extension is hosting a hands-on canning workshop. The goal is to make canned goods and gain confidence knowing participants can safely and effectively preserve nature’s bounty.
Get food preservation questions answered with reliable research-based information. Each participant will receive hands-on instruction on safe canning of jams, jellies, pickles and salsa. Participants will also receive safe, approved recipes and jars of finished product to take home.
The course will be June 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church at 401 N. Dixon St. The cost is $30 per person and lunch will be provided. Registration is due by May 31. Register at cooke. agrilife.org or by calling 940-6685412.
For more information, contact County Extension Agent Angel Neu and the previous phone number or a adneu@tamu.edu.
