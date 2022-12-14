Workforce Solutions Texoma, 1311 N Grand Ste 200 Gainesville, will be host a hiring event at its office for Texas Juvenile Justice Department Wednesday, Dec. 14, anytime between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
There will also be hiring for Winstar World Hotel Thursday, Dec. 15, between 10 a.m.-noon. To find out more, visit www.workintexas.com.
Cooke Co. Library offering kids’ classes over holiday break
The Cooke County Library will offer two special classes over the holidays, as well as the two weekly children’s class on Tuesday.
Literary LEGOs — Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. In this class, the kids will be free building and creating with LEGOs. This class is for children ages 6-12 years old. The class has 15 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend.
Art in the Stacks — Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Library staff will assist students as they create their own fancy farm animals. The class is for children ages 8-12 years old. The class has 10 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend.
Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
NCTC sponsoring writing contest
North Central Texas College is now accepting submissions for the first annual NCTC Creativity Awards.
Aspiring amateur writers who enter will have their work critiqued by professionals, may have it published and possibly earn special recognition and cash prizes at an award ceremony in April 2023.
Poetry and Short Fiction submissions will be accepted. Prizes will be awarded according the following age groups: Middle School, High School, NCTC Students and Adult Non-Professional.
For NCTC students specifically, there are two extra submission categories, creative nonfiction and expository pieces.
The submission deadline is Dec. 31, 2022.
For more information, visit nctc.edu/creativity- awards or email jarnold@nctc.edu.
NTMC auxiliary raising money for hospital
The North Texas Medical Center Auxiliary is selling H.E.A.R.T. of the Community discount cards. The cards, which are being sold for $10, feature discounts to 16 Gainesville restaurants and businesses including Chicken Express, Bungalow 123, Chickfil- A, Cornerstone Cafe, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Good Things, Happy Dogs Corn Dogs, Happy’s Sip and Dip, Luigi’s, Rib Crib, Sarah’s on the Square, Ten Twenty Five Collection, Twisted Hanger, Villa Grande and The Wolf Den.
The cards are valid through November 2023 and can be purchased from any NTMC Auxiliary Member or at the NTMC Gift Shop at 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville.
FBG announces Christmas Eve service
First Baptist-Gainesville’s annual Christmas Eve Service is Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway.
Everyone is invited for music, readings and the candlelight service.
There will be several guest instrumentalists.
Cooke Co. Library holiday hours
The Cooke County Library has announced its holiday hours for the end of December and early January.
The library will close early at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, and not reopen until Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 9 a.m. for the Christmas holiday. It will close again at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m. for the New Year’s holiday.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music at https:// cookecountylibrary.org/.
Conservative protest bus Jan. 12
The Cooke County Conservatives group has announced there will be a protest bus headed to Austin Jan 12.
It’s for conservatives opposed to Democratic chairpersons for state House committees.
It leaves Decatur at 6 a.m. and returns that night, for $50 per person. The bus had only 25 seats left as of Nov. 30.
If more than a dozen signup from Cooke County, the bus will stop in Gainesville (then back to Wise and on to Austin).
Register at https:// ntxconservatives. com/bus-trips/?mc_ cid=cf3b1f74d1.
TCOG workshop for criminal grants Jan. 12
Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG) will host a mandatory workshop Jan. 11 for those who apply for criminal justice grants through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division (CJD).
“In 2022 over $800,000 was awarded to local agencies in their efforts to assist victims of crime and prevent criminal activities in communities throughout the Texoma region,” Davidson said. “This workshop will provide applicants with the latest information about eligible activities, the application process and the funding timeline for the 2023 awards.”
The workshop will be at TCOG in Sherman, starting at 2 p.m. For info, call 903-813-3552.
