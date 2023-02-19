The Cooke County Library will be closed all day Monday for Presidents’ Day. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines or listen to music. Find all of these products by visiting https://cookecountylibrary. org, click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530 with any questions
GISD still looking for subs
Gainesville ISD will hold a substitute orientation on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All subs are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment.
All substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd.org/ humanresources.
Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
Closed through Wednesday now
The city of Gainesville’s General Services Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed through Sunday for construction. It will reopen on Wedneday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m. and customers will need to use the new scale house entrance just off the I-35 service road.
First Presbyterian busy this week
First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville annual Committee Reports are due on Monday.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bible Study with Dr. Vivian Thomlinson is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Home-Bound) is at 10 a.m. from Pecan Creek Village on Feb. 25 The church is located at Denton and Church streets. For more information, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
‘Look Up’ this Sunday at First Baptist
The public is invited to First Baptist-Gainesville for either the Early First contemporary service in The Summit at 9 a m. each Sunday. Go for donuts and coffee and enjoy the music led by Travis Tudor. The more traditional service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday in the sanctuary. The Sunday School hour is from 10-11am each Sunday with classes for everyone.
The church has Life Groups in homes around the area twice a month. This is a time for fellowship and study in the Word. For more information check the webpage for times and locations.
Wednesday nights have something for everyone. The adult group led by Pastor Jeff are going through the book of Leviticus currently. This study begins at 6 p.m. in room 210. The youth meet in The Summit each Wednesday with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Food and Bible study is there for them under the leadership of Travis Tudor, youth pastor. AWANA’S for three-year-olds through sixth grade is 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall area. Wonderful leaders are there to teach the children.
For more information, call at 940-665-4347.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Starting this week, clients will be able to come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. This information can be found on an attached postcard. The first appointments won’t be available until Tuesday, Feb. 7. Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers who try their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents. Both organizations want to continue to provide this much used and needed service.
For any general questions, call 940668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
