The Gainesville Lions Club will host a taco dinner Thursday at First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
People can eat-in or takeout from the event, which runs 4-7 p.m. in the church annex at 400 E. Broadway.
For $10, attendees will get a taco, burrito, chips and a drink. They also get 10 Taco bucks worth $10 at Taco Casa.
Library closed Veterans Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. It will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines or listen to music. Visit http://cookecountylibrary.org.
Call 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Gift drop-offs Nov. 14-21 at area churches
Collection starts next month for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Local volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.
Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage — samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.
Drop-off sites and hours will be:
First Baptist Church
308 E Broadway, Gainesville
Nov. 14: 9 a.m.-noon; 12:30-4 p.m.
Nov. 15: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 16: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 17: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 18: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 20: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
First Baptist Church Family Life Center
201 Center St., Whitesboro
Nov. 14: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 15: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 16: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 17: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 18: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-noon
Nov. 20: noon - 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
New selections at Cooke Co. Library
The Cooke County Library has added eBook and eAudiobook copies of the Texas Library Association’s 2022-23 Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List digitally on the Libby app.
Patrons can now find 18 eBooks, 15 eAudiobooks and three Spanish eBooks from the current Texas Bluebonnet List on the Libby digital collection. This gives students access to these items in addition to the physical ones in the library’s collection. The titles on this list are read by elementary students who then vote on their favorite to determine which title should be the winner.
The Texas Book Festival Collection Enhancement Grant has funded these digital copies for the patrons to use on the Libby app.
The Libby app is available to all Cooke County Library card holders. It can be accessed on a phone, tablet or computer.
For more information, visit cookecountylibrary.org or call 940-668-5530.
