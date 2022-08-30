“Deep in the Heart of Texas Politics” will be the program at the Cooke County Republican Women’s meeting this Thursday, featuring State Senator Jane Nelson as guest speaker.
Nelson was first elected to the Texas Senate in 1992 and as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee has been known as the most powerful woman in Texas. She was previously Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, and prior to election to the Senate served on the State Board of Education.
The club will also congratulate this year’s Cooke County Republican Women Pat Peale Memorial Scholarship recipients, NCTC students Alyssa Huchton and Tavia Josey.
The meeting is Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville. The public is invited and refreshments will be served. To get involved, contact CCRW at www.cookegop.com/ccrw.
Cox Family Reunion Sunday
The 46th annual AGW Cox Family Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 4, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, CR 203 in Collinsville.
Family members are invited to bring a favorite dish and share a good time, fellowship and get reacquainted. Contact Darin Dutton at dardutton@yahoo.com or 940-367-5350 for more information.
FBG preschooler program starts in September
MOPS (Mothers of PreSchoolers) will kick off Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Gainesville, 308 E. Broadway. Kids will have open playtime in our Summit Building, 400 E. Broadway. For further info, call Cortni Kordi at 940-665-4347.
Elsewhere at First Baptist, Youth Pastor Travis Tudor has Wednesday activities at 5:30 p.m. in the Summit Building. A meal is included. At 6 p.m. each Wednesday, Pastor Jeff leads a Bible study in Room 210. Everyone is invited. The study is from the book of Acts Chapter 29.
Pastor Jeff will continue his sermon series from Acts 22:1-29 "Tell Your Story (Paul's). Contemporary service begins at 9 a.m. in the Summit Building. Come a little early for coffee and donuts. Traditional service starts at 11 a.m.
Sunday School is offered from 10-11 a.m. each Sunday morning, for children and adults
Library closing for Labor Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for the Labor Day Holiday. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music at http://cookecountylibrary.org/. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Gainesville alumni meet Sept. 10
On Saturday, September 10, the GHS Alumni Association will hold its annual luncheon Sept. 10 to induct seven new members into its Alumni and Educator Hall of Fame. The luncheon will be at 11 a.m. in the Whaley UMC Family Life Center.
This year’s honorees include educators George Burrow, Sandra Burrow, Bo Reid, and Sue Reid as well as alumni Nate Cook (Class of 1989), Charley Henderson (Class of 1967), and Ryan Morris (Class of 1994).
Tickets are $20 each and are available online at gainesvilleisd.org/alumni. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Cooke County Fair Association sets annual sale
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Nov. 4-5 at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
Chorale needs singers for holiday program
The North Central Texas Chorale is looking forward to singing again this fall.
Director Clint Kelley teaches music at Callisburg ISD. He received his Bachelor of Music from The University of Texas at Tyler. Shirley Hatfield will be accompanist/organist this season. She has been the Organist-Choirmaster of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Gainesville since 2009.
The Chorale will be singing Hal Hopson’s “A Festival of Lessons and Carols”.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Choir Room at the First State Bank Center For The Performing Arts on the North Central Texas College campus in Gainesville. Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 6.
Call Phil Schenk for more information at 940-387-1886.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.