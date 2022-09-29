The Cooke County Commissioners Court will meet in special session Thursday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. to consider imposing a new countywide outdoor burn ban due to recent dry conditions. The meeting will be at the Cooke County Courthouse.
New ensemble kicks off with Monday concert
A North Central Texas College faculty member thought Gainesville could use a good musical ensemble, so he’s put one together.
North Central Texas Winds debuts Monday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the First State Bank Center on the college’s Gainesville campus on West California Street. The hour-long program will offer classical music – Holst, Grainger, Reed and more. Call 940-668-7731 for more information.
Muenster ISD, Sacred Heart to honor veterans
The Sacred Heart & Muenster ISD Veterans Day ceremony will be on Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m., in the Hornet Competition gym.
Go to https://forms.gle/CipEqb7cS5pmLbMT8 to honor a veteran or active duty military personnel on the slideshow that will be displayed during the ceremony.
FBG busy Sunday
First Baptist-Gainesville, 308 E. Broadway in downtown Gainesville, will be busy Sunday. Pastor Jeff is continuing through the Book of Acts this Sunday. “Crazy Not Crazy” from Acts 25:1-12 will be the sermon this week. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. in The Summit, with coffee and donuts. The traditional service is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Lots of children, youth and adult activities are happening, too, along with two women’s Bible studies. Call 940-665-4347 for more details.
Riversong at NCTC Oct. 6
The North Central Texas College Department of Music presents the College Singers and College Ensemble in a vocal concert, ‘Riversong’.
The concert will take place on the NCTC Gainesville Campus at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 6, at 7:30 pm.
Admission is free and the program will highlight songs about rivers, streams, creeks, and brooks, both metaphorical and real. Both the College Singers and the College Ensemble are directed by Shane Studdard, NCTC Professor of Music and Director of Vocal Studies.
Call 940-387-1886 for info.
Auditions for Christmas play
North Central Texas College Drama is holding auditions for children and adults of all ages for its production of Ken Ludwig’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Auditions will be Oct.10-11 at 6:30 p.m. at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts on the Gainesville campus of NCTC, 1525 W. California St.
A total of 5 actors, ages 8 and up are needed for the production. To audition, interested individuals will read from the script. Rehearsals begin Oct. 17, and performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 19-20.
Those who are interested, but are not able to make the scheduled auditions times, can call 940-668-3318 to set up an appointment.
GOP Women host Machado Oct. 7
Duke Machado will be the featured speaker for the next Cooke County Republican Women meeting Oct. 7.
Machado, a native of San Marcos, served six years in the U.S. Air Force working on missile systems at Strategic Air Command. He went to spend 20 years in the Automotive Executive and a Republican grassroots activist. He also owns Texas Sunshine Pools, an in-ground building company.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville. For more information visit http://www.cookegop.com/ or visit the Cooke County Republican Women Facebook page.
Fair Association sets annual sale
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Nov. 4-5 at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, call 940-665-4472.
