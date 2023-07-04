North Texas Medical Center will host a free Childbirth Class on July 8 from 9-11 a.m.
Attendees will get a tour of the NTMC Women’s Center and learn about basic anatomy, stages of labor and pain management options.
Additional topics will include what to expect upon arrival at the hospital, postpartum instructions/information, breastfeeding and much more.
To register for the free class, please visit www.ntmconline.net and choose Classes and Events at the top menu.
Art show at Woodbine Baptist July 7-9
Woodbine Baptist Church will host the North Texas Visual Arts Club Art Show and bake sale next week.
It's been a long hard road for both Woodbine Baptist Church and NTVA with the loss of members to Covid-19, according to organizers.
Members have come together and organized an art show (featuring NTVA and Gainesville Area Visual Arts members) and a bake sale to help each other.
The Fellowship building, 245 CR 211 in Gainesville, will be open July 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 9 from noon to 4 p.m. All art is judged by the public, Awards and Meet the Artists will be Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m. All open to the public.
Some of artists will have some of their art for sale, too. The proceeds from the bake sale will go to the church and North Texas Visual Arts Club to help finish its art building.
North Texas Visual Arts Club will host art classes such as chalk art, water color, oil painting, resin art, fabric art, needlepoint, and some much more, as well as meetings once the work is done.
Call Peggy at 940-443-3775 for more information.
Extension food certification classes July 25-26
The Cooke County Extension Office will be providing a 2-day Food Managers Certification Training, July 25-26, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 301 S. Chestnut St., Gainesville. Call 940-668-5414 for more information.
Hazardous waste collection in Gainesville July 22
Officials at Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG) will host an appointment-only Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection event Saturday, July 22, at the Cooke County Justice Center in Gainesville. Collection will run at 8 a.m.-noon.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), describes HHW as leftover household products that can catch fire, react, or explode under certain circumstances, or that are corrosive or toxic. Products, such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides can contain ingredients that are hazardous and require special care when you dispose of them. Improper disposal of these wastes can pollute the environment and threaten human health.
Any Texoma resident can participate in the event at no cost, though the event is by appointment only. For questions, call 903-893-2161 ext. 3527.
‘Minions’ at Farmers Market July 27
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market Movie Night will return in July.
Each month the community can look forward to attending a free movie night in the Farmers Market courtesy of Chamber members who sponsor them.
API has chosen the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” for their night, July 27, at dark.
Those planning to attend should anticipate needing to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating, as picnic table space is limited.
