The southbound ramp onto Interstate 35 at California Street in Gainesville will close for good Friday, according to TxDOT.
The new on-ramp will open after Elm Fork. Access from California Street will be via the new southbound frontage road at the intersection.
Also, Exit 497 off northbound I-35 will be closed during day hours July 11-15 for construction.
Gainesville station shut down July 11-22
Due to construction, Gainesville's Citizen Station will be closed to customers beginning Monday, July 11 until Friday, July 22.
During this time, customers may utilize the brush pile to dispose of yard waste. Customers with hydraulic pump trailers may still utilize the Transfer Station Building.
As an alternative during this period, customers may haul debris to TASWA Landfill, 25090 TX-56 in Whitesboro.
Cooke County Conservatives meet July 16
The Cooke County Conservative group will host a one-year anniversary party Saturday, July 16, from from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Fold of Grand Avenue Church in Gainesville
Free lunch and cake will be served and Property Tax Rate expert Chris Woolsey will speak. Woolsey, a Corsicana city councilman says it's the rates that actually raise our taxes, not the appraisals themselves. According to Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes, the tax rate gets issued by the Appraisal District to each county taxing entity toward the end of July. Learn how to fight for no new revenue rates.
Babysitting courses set for July
Texas A& M AgriLife Extension Service in Gainesville is planning a babysitting classes for young teens in grades 6-8.
The course work provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. The six-hour course will be offered on July 15 and again on July 29.
They learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue. Students also learn how a child’s age affects their care, how to prevent problem behavior, and how to run a babysitting business.
Classes are scheduled 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the extension office, 301 S. Chestnut St. Call 940-668-5414 for more information. Registration in advance is required.
