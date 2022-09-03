The Gainesville Daily Register will publish Wednesday and Friday next week, as our staff takes Monday off for the Labor Day holiday. Print and E-edition will be available to readers Wednesday morning.
Library closing for Labor Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for the Labor Day Holiday. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music at http://cookecountylibrary.org/. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call 940-668-5530 with any questions.
First Presbyterian choir practice Wednesday
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Vivian Tomlinson will bring the homily.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bible Study at the Stanford House is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The church is at Denton and Church streets in Gainesville. For more information, leave a message on the church voice mail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Cox Family Reunion Sunday
The 46th annual AGW Cox Family Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 4, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, CR 203 in Collinsville.
Family members are invited to bring a favorite dish and share a good time, fellowship and get reacquainted. Contact Darin Dutton at dardutton@yahoo.com or 940-367-5350 for more information.
Cooke County Fair Association sets annual sale
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Nov. 4-5 at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
FBG preschooler program starts in September
MOPS (Mothers of PreSchoolers) will kick off Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Gainesville, 308 E. Broadway. Kids will have open playtime in our Summit Building, 400 E. Broadway. For further info, call Cortni Kordi at 940-665-4347.
Elsewhere at First Baptist, Youth Pastor Travis Tudor has Wednesday activities at 5:30 p.m. in the Summit Building. A meal is included. At 6 p.m. each Wednesday, Pastor Jeff leads a Bible study in Room 210. Everyone is invited. The study is from the book of Acts Chapter 29.
Pastor Jeff will continue his sermon series from Acts 22:1-29 "Tell Your Story (Paul's). Contemporary service begins at 9 a.m. in the Summit Building. Come a little early for coffee and donuts. Traditional service starts at 11 a.m.
Sunday School is offered from 10-11 a.m. each Sunday morning, for children and adults.
Gainesville alumni meet Sept. 10
On Saturday, September 10, the GHS Alumni Association will hold its annual luncheon Sept. 10 to induct seven new members into its Alumni and Educator Hall of Fame. The luncheon will be at 11 a.m. in the Whaley UMC Family Life Center.
This year’s honorees include educators George Burrow, Sandra Burrow, Bo Reid, and Sue Reid as well as alumni Nate Cook (Class of 1989), Charley Henderson (Class of 1967), and Ryan Morris (Class of 1994).
Tickets are $20 each and are available online at gainesvilleisd.org/alumni. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Chorale needs singers for holiday program
The North Central Texas Chorale is looking forward to singing again this fall.
Director Clint Kelley teaches music at Callisburg ISD. He received his Bachelor of Music from The University of Texas at Tyler. Shirley Hatfield will be accompanist/organist this season. She has been the Organist-Choirmaster of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Gainesville since 2009.
The Chorale will be singing Hal Hopson’s “A Festival of Lessons and Carols”.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Choir Room at the First State Bank Center For The Performing Arts on the North Central Texas College campus in Gainesville. Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 6.
Call Phil Schenk for more information at 940-387-1886.
