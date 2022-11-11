The Cooke County Retired School Personnel will meet Monday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Stanford House.
The speaker will be William Myers, Executive Director of Gainesville Economic Development Corporation. Meal is provided.
Library closed Veterans Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. It will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with regular hours.
Visit https://cookecountylibrary. org, o learn more details on each of these services.
Call 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Health screenings Nov. 15
Cooke County residents can be screened for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
First United Methodist Church Gainesville will host this community event Nov. 15, the church, 214 S Denton St in Gainesville. Parking is free.
Screenings will including plaque levels, cholesterol, diabetes and kidney and thyroid function. Pricing starts at $159. Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening. com. Pre-registration is required.
Gift drop-offs Nov. 14-21 at area churches
Collection starts next month for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project.
Local volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.
Drop-off sites and hours will be:
First Baptist Church 308 E Broadway, Gainesville
Nov. 14: 9 a.m.-noon; 12:30-4 p.m.
Nov. 15: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 16: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 17: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 18: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 20: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
First Baptist Church Family Life Center
201 Center St., Whitesboro
Nov. 14: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 15: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 16: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 17: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 18: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-noon
Nov. 20: noon - 3 p.m. Nov. 21: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
