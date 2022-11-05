The Saint Anne’s Society will have its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centennial Hall in Lindsay. Cost for the meal is a donation. Members of St. Peter’s Parish are asked to bring a cake for the cake walk and a dessert for the lunch.
There will also be a silent auction for the St. Anne’s Helping Hands Fund that is used to assist parish families in need. Auction items may be dropped off from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Donors should include their names on donations. To have auction item(s) picked up, call Becky Neu, 940-736-0766, or Dolores Sandmann, 512-496-5207.
Gobble Wobble Sunday
The Learning Tree Pre-School is hosting it’s 41st Annual Gobble Wobble this Sunday at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church - Gainesville fellowship hall.
This event helps to raise funds to keep tuition costs low and help the school create the best possible experience for it’s kids.
The event includes a Chicken Express dinner for $10, a raffle and live and silent auction.
First Presbyterian choir practice Wednesday
First Presbyterian Church, located at Denton and Church streets in Gainesville, will host Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
The Women of Faith in Service Annual Luncheon is at First Baptist Church, 308 E. Broadway, at noon Nov. 4. All are invited.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bible Study is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
For more information, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Lions host taco dinner Nov. 10
The Gainesville Lions Club will host a taco dinner Nov. 10 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
People can eat-in or takeout from the event, which runs 4-7 p.m. in the church annex at 400 E. Broadway.
For $10, attendees will get a taco, burrito, chips and a drink. They also get 10 Taco bucks worth $10 at Taco Casa.
Cooke Co. Library closed Veterans Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. It will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access our eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines or listen to music. Visit http://cookecountylibrary.org, click the “eLibrary” tab and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call the Cooke County Library at 668-5530 with any questions.
Cooke County Fair Association annual sale this weekend
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Friday and Saturday at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
Health screenings Nov. 15
Cooke County residents can be screened for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. First United Methodist Church Gainesville will host this community event Nov. 15, the church, 214 S Denton St in Gainesville. Parking is free.
Screenings will including plaque levels, cholesterol, diabetes and kidney and thyroid function. Pricing starts at $159. Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Gift drop-offs Nov. 14-21 at area churches
Collection starts next month for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Local volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.
Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage — samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.
Drop-off sites and hours will be:
First Baptist Church, 308 E Broadway, Gainesville
Nov. 14: 9 a.m.-noon; 12:30-4 p.m.
Nov. 15: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 16: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 17: 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 18: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 20: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 201 Center St., Whitesboro
Nov. 14: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 15: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 16: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 17: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 18: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-noon
Nov. 20: noon - 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 402 W Main St., Marietta
Nov. 14: 9 a.m.-noon
Nov. 15: 9 a.m.-noon
Nov. 16: 9 a.m.-noon
Nov. 17: 9 a.m.-noon
Nov. 18: 9 a.m.-noon
Nov. 19: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 20: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m.-noon.
