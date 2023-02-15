Starting this week, clients will be able to come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. This information can be found on an attached postcard. The first appointments won’t be available until Tuesday, Feb. 7. Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers who try their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents.
For questions, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
GISD still looking for subs
Gainesville ISD will hold a substitute orientation on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All subs are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment.
All substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd. org/humanresources. Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
KGAF spot up for bid
The North Texas Medical Center Foundation’s Dancing With Our Stars silent auction will run through Feb. 16 and features shopping and dining, golf outings, gift certificates, auto detailing and wine tastings. There will be also be several special experiences including the chance for your child to be a Firefighter for a Day with the Gainesville Fire Department, a chance to conduct the Gainesville Swing Orchestra in one song at their annual Christmas concert and a chance to be a co-host on KGAF’s Dee Blanton Morning Show.
The raffle is for $200 worth of Texas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 11 for $100 and can also be purchased from the website.
All proceeds from Dancing With Our Stars will go to the Heart of NTMC Campaign for the purchase of a Cardiac CT Machine.
For more information, contact NTMC Foundation Executive Director Darin Allred at (940) 612-8460.
Closed through Feb. 19
The city of Gainesville’s General Services Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed through Sunday, Feb. 19 for construction. It will reopen on Monday, Feb. 20, at 8 a.m. and customers will need to use the new scale house entrance just off the I-35 service road.
Library closed Presidents’ Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed all day Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents’ Day. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines or listen to music. Find all of these products by visiting https:// cookecountylibrary.org, click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call 940-668-5530 with any questions.
