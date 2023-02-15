Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.