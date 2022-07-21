During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. That funding will not continue for the 2022-23 school year.
Valley View ISD has begun distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications also are available at 106 Newton St. Valley View, Texas 76272, and Valley View ISD’s website.
Muenster ISD will begin sending letters and applications Aug. 3. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals, available at https://www.muensterisd.net/Page/1134 and return the completed form to any school office or email to kami.creed@muensterisd.org.
Only one application needs to be completed per household. Schools will notify the household of the child’s eligibility. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers school nutrition programs in Texas and offers an eligibility calculator at www.SquareMeals.org/ProgramEligibility.
For those Muenster households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to Kami Creed, Administrative Secretary at PO Box 608, 113 E. 7th, Muenster, TX 76252 or email to kami.creed@muensterisd.org.
New scheduling plan at NCTC
North Central Texas College is rolling out its new Suggested Course Blocks. Students now have suggested course schedules, allowing them to stack their most needed courses consecutively.
The new program is aimed at eliminating classes spread out during the day, and to free up time for students during the day and week.
NCTC is enrolling for the Fall semester at https://www.nctc.edu/apply. Students can find more information about Suggested Course Blocks at https://www.nctc.edu/courseblocks. There is an informational video at https://youtu.be/VXpF25ziOkM.
DA to host program on mass shootings Aug. 5
Cooke County District Attorney John Warren will host a program Aug. 5 with a nationally-known expert on mass shootings.
Phil Chalmers will speak to issues including teen killers, school shooters and the like at the Gainesville Civic Center, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. He has studied killers and culture for 35 years. He is the author of several books including the popular Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer. Over the last quarter center, he has come up with the causes, warning signs and triggers of such murderers. He regularly interviews offenders, writes true crime books and appears on true crime television.
Topics to be covered include the history of school massacres and juvenile homicide, warning signs of school shooters, crime prevention tips, and live interviews with offenders. The live training is classroom based and contains hundreds of crime scene photos and active shooting videos.
The event is free and open to the public. It will contain graphic content and no one under 18 will be allowed to attend. For more information, visit philchalmers.com or call Tracy King at 940-668-5456.
GAVA taking art submissions
The Gainesville Area Visual Arts wants artists in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma to submit art for their 2022 Fall Art Exhibition. Beautiful Things is the theme for this year’s annual show. Original art only - that has not been shown in the GAVA Fall Art Exhibition in the last four years. GAVA reserves the right to exclude any art deemed inappropriate.
Art submission is Sept. 10-11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot Museum, 605 E California St. in Gainesville. GAVA members pay $15 per entry, non-GAVA members $20 per entry – four pieces can be submitted per artist. Students are encouraged to enter their art. For entry forms and additional information, visit the GAVA website www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org.
Gainesville Area Visual Arts will be presenting awards in four categories – Traditional, Contemporary, 3D & Photography/Digital Art – and the GAVA Judge this year is Barbara Mason. There will also be a theme prize, the Breaking the Mold Deaver Art Award and a People Choice Award. Local businesses will present their own awards and prize money. Over $4,000 in cash awards will be presented.
The Beautiful Things Fall Art Exhibition will be in the Santa Fe Depot Museum. The show is free to the public and runs from September 18-25.
The free Public Reception is Sept. 17.
