The annual Depot Day festival is Oct. 14 and the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers.
The downtown festival begins at 10 a.m., ends at 4 p.m., and features a Kids Zone, Trade Vendors, an auto show with over 200 vehicles and entertainment.
The chamber needs volunteers to make this event happen. Shifts begin at 6:00 a.m., with coffee and breakfast provided to the volunteers for the 6-8 a.m. shifts. Each shift is one hour.
Anyone with question should call the Chamber at 940-6652831 or visit https:// www.signupgenius. com/go/8050B48AEAE28A3FE3- 20231#/
Hagerman photo contest taking entries
Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is accepting annual Nature Photo Contest entries throughout September.
For a small fee per photo, photographers may enter as many photos as they wish. Entries will be accepted through Sept. 30.
All photographers are invited to participate
in the contest, regardless of age or skill level. Divisions include Beginner and Intermediate/ Advanced. Ribbons will be awarded for First, Second and Third place in each of four categories and in both divisions (Beginner and Advanced/ Intermediate), including Landscapes, Flora and Macro, Artistic, and Wildlife.
In addition, a cash prize will be awarded for First Place in each category, and the photos judged as “Best of Show” and “Youth Best in Show”. Winners will be determined by a panel of judges, who will review the submitted photos without reference to entrant name.
Winners’ photographs will be displayed at the Refuge Visitor Center and published on the Friends of Hagerman website, Facebook page and other venues. The Nature Photo Contest Committee will coordinate and conduct the contest for the Refuge and the Friends of Hagerman NWR. For a complete list of rules and how to enter, visit https:// friendsofhagerman.com/ Photo-Club-Contest All photos must have been taken within Hagerman NWR boundaries within the past five years.
First Baptist has busy schedule
First Baptist Gainesville will continue with the book of John Sunday.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this Sunday is “Commissioned” taken from John 1:19-34. The Early First Service is 9-10 a.m. and is a contemporary service which offers coffee and donuts for early birds. The 11 a.m.-noon service is more traditional. Both services are currently in the Summit due to the renovation of the sanctuary.
Wednesday evening programs are back for the fall. Adult Bible Study is at 6 p.m. in Room 210, with Pastor Jeff leading this study from the book of Numbers. AWANAS, youth Bible study and choir also happen Wednesday evenings. Feel free to call 940665-4347 or visit https:// belongfbg.com/for more information. The church is located at 308 E. Broadway.
Job fair Thursday in Gainesville
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event Thursday, Sept. 21, at its office, 1311 N. Grand Ave., Ste 200, in Gainesville. Adecco will be looking for applicants between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out www. workintexas.com for job openings.
Can you dig it?
Archeology Month is coming up, so the Texas Travel Information Center is hosting Texas! Can You Dig It! Friday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the state’s rest area on northbound Interstate 35 near the Red River.
The event will feature experts to provide literature and information regarding state parks, museums, artifacts, fossils and dinosaur attractions. TxDOT Archaeologist Kevin Hanselka will be present to discuss the environmental aspects and how TxDOT helps to preserve Texas heritage before building roads. Travel counselors will be available to answer and assist with all travel and tourism questions.
See www.Facebook/ TxOTWichitaFalls for more information.
Pilot Point to reimagine downtown
Pilot Point Main Street, in partnership with the Pilot Point Municipal Development District, will host a tour Oct. 5 for commercial realtors, investors and the public alike.
The day’s activities kick off with a reception at the Clifton and Nadene Irick Museum at 201 S. Jefferson St., before embarking on a bus tour of developments.
Visit developpilotpoint. com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.