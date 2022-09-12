Volunteers needed for Depot Day
This year’s annual Depot Day festival is Oct. 8 at the Farmers Market and the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers.
Depot Day welcomes both local and out of town festival goers to Gainesville’s historic downtown. The downtown festival begins at 10 a.m., ends at 4 p.m. and will feature a Kids Zone, Trade Vendors, an Auto Show with over 200 vehicles and entertainment.
Volunteer shifts start at 6 a.m. and run through the day. Each shift lasts an hour, and coffee and breakfast are provided for 6-8 a.m. shifts.
Call Jennifer Shumate at 940 665-2831 or email her at jshumate@gainesvillecofc.com for more information.
Job Fair Thursday
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a Sept. 15 hiring event at its office, located at 1311 N. Grand Ave. Ste. 200 in Gainesville. The office will interview candidates for Winstar World Hotel 10 a.m.-noon. Learn more at www.workintexas.com.
New STEM class at library
The Cooke County Library will offer another “S.T.E.M.ed Up” class Sept. 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
In this class, students will learn about measurement and discuss different ways to measure things. Students will create and compete in a paper chain challenge.
The class is for children ages 8-12 years old. The class has 15 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Sign up for the class starts today until the class is full.
Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Friends of the Library meet Sept. 27
The Friends of Cooke County Library will host its fall meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Community Center, 1112 E. California St. in Gainesville.
Cooke County Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence. She will discuss the 2023 TexTreasures grant to digitize more old issues of the Gainesville Daily Register. There will be a demonstration on how to use the Portal to Texas History and specifically search the Gainesville Daily Register issues.
The public is encourage to come and ask questions. Desserts and refreshments will be provided.
Investiture in the Scapular of Saint Michael the Archangel
There will be an opportunity for Catholics to be invested in the Scapular of St. Michael the Archangel, directly after the 8 a.m. Mass on Sept. 29 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster.
According to the church’s press release, those who pray to St. Michael are given strength, especially at their death, and is supposed to benefit the wearer with help to fight against sin and temptation.
The Scapular of St. Michael originated under Pope Pius IX in 1878 and was formally approved in 1880 by Pope Leo XIII, who added the St. Michael Prayer to the Leonine Prayers recited after Mass.
Fr. Keating will be blessing the scapulars and doing the Rite of Investiture with a specific prayer formula. The church is located at Sixth and Main streets in Muenster.
Cooke County Fair Association sets annual sale
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Nov. 4-5 at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
Funeral help for COVID victims’ families available
Anyone with funeral COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance by calling 844-684-6333. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday with Multilingual services available. Applicants requiring relay services, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, must provide FEMA a specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA is able to contact applicants.
There is currently no deadline to apply for aid. To qualify:
• The person died of COVID-19.
• The death occurred in the U.S.
• The applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020.
• The applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee. The deceased does not need to meet these qualifications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.