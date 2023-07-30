Cooke County Conservatives will host a program on vote counting Tuesday. Attendees can watch a demonstration on how easy it can be to flip votes on any elections machine.
The public is invited to come watch Tuesday, Aug. 1 at The Fold of Grand Avenue Church in Gainesville.
Doors open 6:30 p.m., and the free event begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://cookeconservatives.com/.
Free meals for students at Sivells Bend ISD
Sivells Bend ISD will continue with free breakfasts and lunches for all students for the 2023-24 school year. No applications will be required.
For more information, call Sarah Swan, Child Nutrition Director, at 940-665-6411, ext. 115.
Salsa contest Aug. 12 in Forestburg
The Forestburg Watermelon Festival will host a salsa contest Saturday, Aug. 12.
Bring one quart or two pints of homemade salsa to the Life Church 2:42 in downtown Forestburg that day between 9-10 a.m. Tasting begins after the parade and ends at 2 p.m. First, second and third place winners will be selected by popular vote. Winners will be announced as soon as the votes are tallied.
The Kountry Kitchen and Kraft Store will also be open that day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Life Church 2:42 building. The store will feature home-baked goods, crafts and other items from local residents.
Anyone who would like to donate items for the store can bring them to the Life Church 2:42 building on Friday, August 11, between 3-6 p.m. or Saturday, Aug. 12, between 8-9:30 a.m.
All proceeds from the donated items go to the upkeep and maintenance of the Forestburg Community Center and the Historic Log Cabin.
Gainesville ISD needs subs for 2023-24
Gainesville ISD needs substitute teachers. The district has scheduled orientation dates for the fall. All subs, both new and returning, are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment for the 2023-24 school year.
There are multiple options available, but subs only have to attend one training. Options are 9-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. on July 25, August 23, Sept. 21, Oct. 23 or Nov. 14.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training. The online application can be found on the GISD website under Human Resources.
Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris Street. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
Texas sales tax holiday is Aug. 11-13
The state’s sales tax holiday will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-13.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:
the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or,the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
