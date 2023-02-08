The city of Gainesville’s General Services Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed through Sunday, Feb. 19 for construction. It will reopen on Monday, Feb. 20, at 8 a.m. and customers will need to use the new scale house entrance just off the I-35 service road.
Gainesville Chamber voting open through Friday
Executive Director Jennifer Shumate announced Monday that voting has opened for the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 101st annual Meeting & Awards Banquet — which is set for Thursday, March 2, at North Central Texas College. New Member of the Year and Member of the Year nominees:
New Member of the Year Nominees:
Funky Munky Shaved Ice
Gypsy Star’s Darling
Signs for Less
Member of the Year Nominees:
Avil’Art Photographer
First United Bank
Nortex Communications
Voting will be open until Friday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. Go to https://form.jotform.com/223415012122133 to cast ballots.
Call 940-665-2831 or email info@gainesvillecofc.com for more information.
Weigh in the 4-day week for GISD; school board seats up for grabs
Gainesville Independent School District is conducting the survey to see if parents and teachers want to go to a 4-day week.
The survey is being sent to all staff and parents of current students in, according to Director of Communications Leslie Crutsinger, “a format … which will allow for a fair and equitable representation of all of our families.”
To help people make their decision, GISD has posted a list of frequently asked questions on their website. This list can be found at gainesvilleisd.org/Page/8216.
Gainesville ISD has also scheduled a May 6 election for three places on its board. The following members have expiring terms: Place 1 – Latecia Hendricks; Place 2 - Marvin Royal; and Place 3 – Dan Doss.
Candidates may file now through Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. Candidate packets are available for pickup at the GISD Administration building from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The office is closed daily for lunch from noon-1 p.m.
Call Kay Neu for more information at 940-665-4362 or email kneu@gainesvilleisd.org.
Youth choir taking signups at First UMC
Dolce Canto Children’s Chorus of Cooke County is looking for young singers in grades 2-8.
The choir works on learning proper choral singing, some music theory and appropriate concert etiquette. Currently the group includes singers representing Gainesville, Callisburg, Lindsay, Muenster and Sivells Bend ISDs, and has also included students from the area homeschool network.
The group is accepting new members for the spring semester until Feb. 9. Enrollment will then be closed until the fall semester begins in September.
For more information about the choir, contact Susan Beall at susan@fumcgainesville.org or come to rehearsals on Thursdays at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Gainesville.
Childbirth classes return to NTMC
North Texas Medical Center is resuming in-person childbirth classes and hospital tours designed especially for expectant parents.
These free classes will be held the second Saturday of each month starting on Feb. 11. The classes will run from 9 to 11 a.m.
Classes will include information about delivery options and breastfeeding, along with a tour of the hospital. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions about childbirth and caring for a newborn.
Pre-registration is required. Register online by visiting ntmconline.net and choosing “Classes and Events” from the top menu.
For more information, contact Women’s Center Director Jimae Eakins at 940-612-8423 or via email at jimae.eakins@ntmconline.net.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Starting this week, clients will be able to come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. This information can be found on an attached postcard. The first appointments won’t be available until Tuesday, Feb. 7. Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. The library is just the location. Also remember that the AARP Tax Aides are volunteers, who are trying their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents. Both organizations want to continue to provide this much used and needed service.
For any general questions, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
