Incumbent legislator Connie Barker, Marietta, won the race to fill Pickens District Seat 2 of the Chickasaw Nation Legislature in the tribal government’s 2020 election.
Chickasaw Nation Election secretary Rita Loder announced results of the general election after mail-in ballots were counted Tuesday, July 28. Barker received 1,913 votes to defeat challenger Michael T. Watson, Ardmore, who garnered 479 votes.
Pickens District covers Love County, Oklahoma, just north of Gainesville.
Seat 3 of the Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court was also up for election this year, but incumbent Justice Cheri L. Cheri L. Bellefeuille-Gordon, Sulphur, was unchallenged.
Three other legislative seats up for election drew no challengers, as well.
Officials will take their oaths of office Thursday, Oct. 1, according to a press release detailing the election results.
Registered Chickasaw voters were eligible to vote by mail-in ballots, which had to be returned to the Chickasaw Nation Election Commission no later than 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Chickasaw Nation Legislature is composed of 13 members, elected from the Chickasaw Nation’s four legislative districts: Panola, Pickens, Pontotoc and Tishomingo.
Members of the tribal legislature are citizens and registered voters of the Chickasaw Nation at least 25 years old who have lived within the Chickasaw Nation for at least a year and their respective district for at least six months prior to being elected to office, according to the tribal government’s website.
For more information, call Loder at 580-310-6475 or 888-661-0137.
