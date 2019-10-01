An information session on free English language and GED classes is set for 5:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Gainesville Junior High Auditorium.
School officials encourage anyone interested in advancing their skills in English or earning a high school diploma to attend. Spanish translation will be provided.
Adult education classes are offered at no charge because of funding by the Texas Workforce Commission, according to a press release from Gainesville Independent School District.
The goal of adult education is to help students acquire the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, earn a high school equivalency or enter college or career training.
“Grayson College has long provided adult education services in Cooke County with funding from TWC. We’ve found that there’s a need to offer more services in Cooke County,” Ashley Trevino, director of adult education at Grayson College, said in a press release. “We’re so happy to be working with Gainesville ISD to reach the community and help parents be more involved in their children’s education."
Signups will be available for classes that will begin the following week.
To learn more about English language and GED classes, call 903-463-8784.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.