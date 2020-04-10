The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public input on a proposed rule to allow electric bicycles to be used in wildlife refuges like Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge west of Sherman.
To increase recreational use on public lands for all Americans, the FWS is proposing to adopt regulations on the use of electric bicycles in units of the National Wildlife Refuge System.
“The proposed e-bike rule will open new opportunities to the millions of Americans who visit national wildlife refuges each year,” Service Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a press release. “If approved, the rule will make it easier for visitors to explore these amazing places, with a bit of added assistance, if they need it.”
The proposed rule would allow refuge managers to consider the use of e-bikes on any refuge roads and trails where traditional bicycle use is allowed, provided it is consistent with a refuge’s statutory purpose and the refuge manager determines it to be a compatible use.
Currently, Hagerman already permits both bicycles and e-bikes on all roads open to vehicles as well as on Meadow Pond Trail, Haller’s Haven Trail, Raasch Trail, and the 1- and 2-mile loops of Harris Creek Trail, whose entrance area is across from the concrete visual barrier wall near the refuge’s maintenance complex on Refuge Road, according to Refuge Manager Kathy Whaley.
Regular bicycles are permitted on all the trails at Hagerman except for the 1/3-mile universally accessible portion of Harris Creek Trail and the steeper, narrower Crow Hill Trail, Whaley said.
She estimated that based on staff observations and reports from visitors, perhaps 1,000 refuge visits each year are from cyclists using the roads or trails.
The proposed rule defines permitted e-bikes as two- or three-wheeled vehicles with fully operable pedals and a small electric motor (1 horsepower or less). An e-bike operator may use the motor only to assist pedal propulsion. The motor may not be used to propel an e-bike without the rider also pedaling except in locations open to public motor vehicle traffic.
A majority of states have adopted e-bike policies, most following model legislation that allows for three classes of e-bikes to have access to bicycle trails.
More information about the proposed rule and e-biking on refuges can be found online at www.fws.gov/refuges/biking/e-bikes.html.
In 2019, the Refuge System had about 1.4 million biking visits on 197 national wildlife refuges where visitation numbers are recorded, according to the release.
Neither traditional bicycles nor e-bikes are allowed in designated wilderness areas and may not be appropriate for back-country trails. The focus of the guidance is on expanding the traditional bicycling experience to those who enjoy the reduction of effort provided by this technology. Refuge managers can limit or impose conditions on bicycle use and e-bike use where necessary to manage visitor use conflicts and ensure visitor safety and resource protection.
The FWS will seek comments from the public on the proposed rule for 60 days. The notice of the comment period will be available at http://www.regulations.gov, Docket Number: FWS-HQ-NWRS-2019-0109, and will include details on how to submit your comments. An interim copy of the proposed rule is now available there, too.
The refuge system includes 568 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts hosting some 59 million visits every year.
