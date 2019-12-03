The window is closing next week for Texans who lack health insurance to enroll in it for 2020.
The open enrollment period for coverage sold on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace will end Sunday, Dec. 15, for health insurance coverage for next year. Plans sold during that period start Jan. 1, 2020.
New enrollees or those who had coverage last year need to choose their plan before the enrollment period closes if they wish to enroll for next year.
Last year, nine out of 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable, according to a spokesman for the federal marketplace. Two out of three HealthCare.gov customers can find a plan for $10 or less this year.
Those who had coverage through the federal marketplace for 2019 are advised to update their information in the marketplace portal and compare options for 2020. Plans and prices change each year and some enrollees could save money by switching to a different plan.
This year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has added quality ratings to HealthCare.gov. Under the five-star system, health plans receive an overall rating with five stars representing the highest quality.
CMS has also expanded its enrollment application and refreshed the site’s plan previews, the website states.
Anyone with questions about signing up or needing to discuss their options with a trained professional can call 1-800-318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
The Community Council of Greater Dallas also offers in-person assistance in Cooke County from marketplace navigators. Appointments may be made by calling 1-844-831-9600.
