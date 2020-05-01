The death of a 37-year-old Valley View man in a house fire in early March was ruled accidental, Valley View Police Chief Scott Otto said.
Otto said the report he received from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas states that Kristopher Marple died “as a result of inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injuries.”
Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, firefighters responded to a single-family house fire at 115 Gibson Lane, Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher told the Register after the blaze.
Fletcher said in a previous report in the Register that a family of four lived at the house. The “mother and father” were the only ones home at the time of the blaze and the “father didn’t make it out.”
The family had two girls, ages 5 and 7, Otto said after their father’s death. The girls were staying with grandparents at the time of the fire.
Fletcher said there were no other reports of injuries to any occupants of the home or first responders that he knew of. However, one dog was also lost in the fire, he said.
Fletcher said Friday, May 1, that he concluded his investigation report and provided a copy to police. He also said the fire was not intentional.
Otto said Friday afternoon that the blaze remains under investigation pending a report from the state fire marshal’s office. He said the state agency sent an electrical engineer to look at the house.
