The Internal Revenue Service on Monday, July 13, reminded taxpayers that the deadline to submit 2019 tax returns is July 15, 2020, for most people.
Members of the military serving overseas may have more time.
The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit if receiving a refund.
Some common errors to avoid include:
—Missing or inaccurate Social Security numbers. Enter each name and SSN exactly as printed on the Social Security card.
—Incorrect filing status. The Interactive Tax Assistant on IRS.gov can help taxpayers choose the correct status. Tax software also helps prevent these mistakes.
—Math errors. Tax preparation software does all the math automatically. Math errors are common on paper returns.
—Figuring credits or deductions incorrectly. Taxpayers should follow the instructions carefully, and double check the information they enter when filing electronically. The IRS Interactive Tax Assistant can help determine if a taxpayer is eligible for certain tax credits.
—Unsigned returns. Both spouses must sign if filing jointly. Taxpayers can avoid this error by filing their return electronically and digitally signing it. Exceptions may apply for military families if a spouse is serving overseas.
—Filing with an expired individual taxpayer identification number.
More information on electronic filing and the agency’s IRS Free File service is on the File page on IRS.gov.
The IRS is processing electronic and paper tax returns and issuing refunds. The IRS normally issues most refunds in less than 21 days, according to an agency press release. Taxpayers who mailed a tax return will experience a longer wait time.
Where's My Refund? on IRS.gov will display the status of a refund in one of three phases: (1) Return Received; (2) Refund Approved; and (3) Refund Sent.
All that is needed to use Where's My Refund? is the taxpayer's Social Security number, tax filing status (such as single, married, head of household) and exact amount of the tax refund claimed on the 2019 tax return. It is updated no more than once every 24 hours, usually overnight.
Taxpayers can pay online, by phone or with their mobile device and the IRS2Go app.
Everyone should file their 2019 tax return by the July 15 tax filing deadline regardless of whether or not they can pay in full, the agency indicated in the release.
Those who need more time to prepare their 2019 federal tax return can apply for an extension of time to file. An extension of time to file does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes owed. File an extension request, estimate and pay any owed taxes by the July 15 deadline to avoid possible penalties.
Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can use Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension. Filing this form gives the taxpayer until Oct. 15 to file a return. To get the extension, the taxpayer must estimate their tax liability on this form and pay any amount due.
Taxpayers can also get an extension by paying all or part of their estimated income tax due and indicate that the payment is for an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or a credit or debit card. This way they won't have to file a separate extension form and will receive a confirmation number for their records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.