The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued excessive heat warnings for North and Central Texas through this evening. Highs will climb to 105 to 110 degrees, with heat index values up to 112.
Scattered showers and storms are possible today and Thursday in Cooke and surrounding counties as a disturbance moves overhead. Damaging downburst winds will be possible with the strongest thunderstorms.
While a few areas will see beneficial rainfall, many areas will miss out, according to the NWS.
Elevated fire danger also continues due to the hot temperatures, low humidity, and persistent drought. Avoid extended time outdoors, stay hydrated, and know the signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses. Remember to check the back seat!
