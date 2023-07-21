AUSTIN — With half of summer gone, North Texas continues to swelter, but temperatures are short of breaking records, experts say.
John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas State climatologist, said even as North Texas reported temperatures above 105 degrees Fahrenheit this week, so far the area has not broken the top 10 hottest recorded summers.
“It's not persistently, ridiculously hot like 2011 was at this point, and even 2022 was the second hottest summer on record,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
He attributed the current heat wave to several factors including warmer global temperatures overall and unusually warm temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico. This gives much of Texas a higher starting temperature point. Dry conditions over the past couple of months have allowed the air to heat up more easily, he said.
“When we get a weather pattern of high pressure with sinking air and air coming from the Desert Southwest, that's the weather pattern that leads to unusually high temperatures,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “That was that combination of factors (causing the current heat wave).”
Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said while the area has not recorded record-breaking temperatures, it is still under excessive heat warning.
Sanchez added that the area reported a high temperature of 106 degrees on Monday where the record lies at 109 degrees, and 103 degrees on Tuesday where the record is 110 degrees.
“There have been other years with more days of consecutive triple digits … but it’s still very hot out there,” Sanchez said.
Looking ahead
Both Nielsen-Gammon and Sanchez warned that there are still several weeks of summer left with the potential for temperatures to rise, but for the immediate future the North Texas area can expect lower temperatures this weekend and early next week as a cold front approaches.
Nielsen-Gammon said in some areas the temperature could drop by 10 degrees, but adds that that still leaves temperatures in the mid- to high-90s.
Additionally, the prospect of precipitation for the next few weeks remains low. This means water supplies will likely continue to dwindle through the summer.
Take care of yourself
Through the current heat wave and the remainder of summer, health experts warn of the impacts that extreme heat can have on the body.
On the mild side, individuals may experience fatigue, headaches and cramps. Dr. Craig Crandall, a professor of internal medicine at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, said people need to recognize these symptoms and cool off quickly and drink water in order to prevent incurring a more dangerous heat-related injury such as loss of cognitive function or even death.
Crandall noted that the human body does have the capability of adapting to the heat, however, one must be exposed to the heat. Many Texans often leave their air conditioned house to go into their air conditioned car and later enter an air-conditioned building.
“One can argue even if you live in Texas, if you're never out and exposed to the heat, you really are not that acclimated and therefore you're not receiving any protection,” he said.
Crandall also added that one common misconception people have related to their bodies and heat is that they sweat too much, but “sweating is a normal and appropriate response,” he said.
However, one should be sure to stay hydrated to replenish lost fluids. And if they plan to spend hours in the heat, they should intake drinks with electrolytes to replenish the salt that is lost while sweating, he added.
“Recognize your body and when you start to feel uncomfortable at that point, don't wait until you have significant symptoms that are of concern. Doing so you're just pushing yourself closer to the edge of that cliff that could lead to a heat-related injury,” Crandall said. “Stop whatever you're doing and sit in an air conditioned space.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.