Cooke County started the year with near record-low unemployment for the post-holiday season, the latest workforce data indicate.
The county’s jobless rate landed at 3.1% for January according to data released March13 by the Texas Workforce Commission. The county’s civilian labor force grew by 186 since January 2019 to end up at 19,730.
January’s rate was the second-lowest on record for a January since 1990, historical data show. However, the county will likely see its unemployment rate rise once data is released for March and April, the local economic development director said.
Audrey Schroyer, executive director of the Gainesville Economic Development Corp., noted the impact of the new coronavirus is likely to show up over the next 30 to 60 days.
“There will be a spike, we know that,” she said. “…The workforce commission is getting hit with people filing for unemployment.”
That’s not unique to Cooke County, she pointed out, and she said the local economy is positioned well to recover quickly once businesses start to reopen after shutdowns meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“We know we’re going to come out of this,” she said. “Texas has historically been a strong economy as a whole. Gainesville in particular, we’re in a good geographic region where business is going to continue to grow. The city of Gainesville and the EDC is actively still recruiting companies with high-paying jobs to locate here.”
In January, an estimated total of 612 people were out of work in Cooke County and 19,118 were working, according to the Texas Workforce Commission — more than 200 more employed than were working in January 2019. The estimated number of job-seekers fell by 33.
The jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point from the January 2019 estimate of 3.3%.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained unchanged in January at 3.5%.
That rate has been adjusted for normal seasonal variations. County unemployment estimates, though, are not adjusted for those variations like holidays. That’s why analysts say county-level estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
In December 2019, Cooke County unemployment stood at 2.6%, down from 2.8% in December 2018, TWC estimates show.
Employment across Texas grew by 279,900 over the year, not counting farm employment, according to TWC figures released March 13. Private annual nonfarm employment growth was at 2.2% in January and has remained at least 2% for roughly two years.
Texas goods-producing businesses added 20,200 jobs over the year for growth of 1.1%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The state’s trade, transportation and utilities workforce grew by 1.7% from January 2019 to January 2020, according to the TWC.
Cooke County was among 202 counties with a bigger civilian labor force this year than last, the TWC’s most recent Labor Market Review shows.
