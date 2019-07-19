For the third straight month, Cooke County’s unemployment rate remains at record lows, according to data released Friday, July 19, by the Texas Workforce Commission.
An estimated 2.9% of the county’s workforce was out of a job in June, state labor data indicates. That’s down about half a percentage point from a year ago, when it was 3.4%.
The county’s civilian labor force grew in the year’s time, increasing by 477 to 19,756. That’s below labor force totals recorded for most of the decade from 2005-2014, according to TWC data, but nearly on par with 2015 and is the highest since.
The number of unemployed workers also dropped from 646 in June 2018 to 566 this past June, the data show.
County unemployment in April and May also reached the lowest monthly rates seen since 1990, the earliest data available from the TWC’s labor market information portal. Unemployment in January, February and March 2019 for Cooke County were all second lowest on record for those months.
Statewide unemployment for June fell to 3.4% after adjusting for normal seasonal variations, according to TWC data. That was down from 3.5% in May and set another new all-time low.
Unlike the state unemployment rate, county unemployment estimates are not adjusted for seasonal variations like weather or holidays. That’s why analysts say county estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
Private-sector employment across Texas grew by 315,600 jobs over the year, not counting farm employment, according to a TWC press release. Private annual nonfarm employment growth was at 2.5% in June and has remained above 2% since February 2018.
Texas goods-producing businesses added 80,700 jobs over the year for growth of 4.3%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The state’s trade, transportation and utilities workforce grew by 1.9% from June 2018 to June this year, the TWC indicated in its release.
Cooke County was among 168 Texas counties with unemployment at or below 3% for the month of June.
