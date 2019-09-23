Cooke County’s jobless rate has reached another record low.
The local unemployment rate for the month of August dipped to 2.8%, according to data released Friday, Sept. 20, by the Texas Workforce Commission. The county’s civilian labor force grew by 595 workers since August 2018 to land at 19,830. That included 19,280 employed and 550 unemployed workers, the estimates show.
The number of job-seekers dropped by 50 from last August’s estimate of 600 people out of work.
Joblessness dropped three-tenths of a percentage point from August 2018, when the rate stood at 3.1%.
This August was the fifth straight month that the county jobless rate remained at record lows, according to archived TWC data. County unemployment in April, May, June and July also reached the lowest monthly rates seen since 1990, the earliest data available from the TWC’s labor market information portal. The first three months of this year saw the second-lowest jobless rates on record for those months.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained unchanged from last month at a record low 3.4% after adjusting for normal seasonal variations, the TWC announced. That matched the state’s record low set in June and July.
Unlike the state unemployment rate, county unemployment estimates are not adjusted for seasonal variations like holidays or school schedules. That’s why analysts say county-level estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
In July, Cooke County unemployment stood at 3%, the Register previously reported.
Private-sector employment across Texas grew by 303,500 jobs over the year, not counting farm employment, according to figures the TWC released Friday. Private annual nonfarm employment growth was at 2.4% in August and has remained above 2% since February 2018.
Texas goods-producing businesses added 75,300 jobs over the year for growth of 4%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The state’s trade, transportation and utilities workforce grew by 1.9 percent from August 2018 to August 2019, according to the TWC.
Cooke County was among 77 counties with unemployment at or below 3% and among 193 counties with a bigger civilian labor force this year than last, the TWC’s most recent Labor Market Review shows.
