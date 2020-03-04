Park rangers are planning a slew of events at Johnson Branch State Park during spring break.
Starrytelling — a program about constellations — will be 7 p.m. this Friday, March 6, at the Big Day Use parking area.
On Saturday, March 7, rangers will host “Leave Only Tracks” at 10 a.m. at Pavilion 1 and “Squirrel School” at 2 p.m. at the amphitheater.
The following week begins a series of weekday programs especially for students on spring break. An Atlatl battle will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Willow Cove, and “Hide to Survive” will be at 2 p.m. that day at Pavilion 1. Two sessions of “Kayaking 101” will be by reservation only, at 9 a.m. and noon, on Wednesday, March 11. Then on Thursday, March 12, “Fishing with a Ranger” will be at 10 a.m. at the Kid Fish Pond and “Gyotaku” will be at 2 p.m. at Pavilion 1. On Friday, March 13, “Skins and Skulls” will take place at 2 p.m. at the amphitheater and a night hike with a ranger will depart at 7 p.m. from the Dogwood Canyon parking area.
A Dutch oven cooking demonstration will kick off the weekend at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the amphitheater. It’ll be followed by a nature photography program at 10 a.m. at the amphitheater and a “Geocaching 101” program at 2 p.m. at Pavilion 1.
Three more days of weekday programs are also planned. A guided hike will depart at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, from the Dogwood Canyon parking area, and a “Recycled Arts in the Park” program will be at 2 p.m. in Pavilion 1. On Wednesday, March 18, Bug Bingo will be 10 a.m. at the amphitheater and pond dipping will be 2 p.m. at the Kid Fish Pond. Then a “Wild Watercolors” program will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Pavilion 1.
Two sessions of “Archery in the Park” will be offered by reservation only at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
The park’s second annual SpringFest will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Seed bombs, pollinators, Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, outdoor skills demos and field games are in the plans. Anyone interested in volunteering for SpringFest from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the day of the event may contact Ranger Kate at katelyn.juenger@tpwd.texas.gov.
Events may be canceled due to weather. For updates, check the park’s Facebook page or call the park office at 940-637-2294.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
