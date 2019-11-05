Jones honored by women’s ecumenical organization

Women of Faith in Service, Cooke County’s ecumenical organization for women, named Bekki Jones its Woman of the Year at its annual award luncheon Friday, Nov 1.
The award is given to someone representing a giving, generous and selfless spirit, serving in Christian cooperation to those in need, according to a press release from the organization.
Jones has been executive director of Volunteers In Service to Others (VISTO) since 2015. Before taking that role, she was instrumental in creating the speech pathology program at Muenster Memorial Hospital, according to the release. She’s a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster and serves as a eucharistic minister and youth conference chaperone.
Jones is also a Salvation Army board member and financial secretary of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. She has served on the Cooke County Heritage Society board of directors, was a former vice president of the Sacred Heart Alumni & Supporters and served as Boy Scout Troop 664 committee chairman.
The luncheon was hosted by First Baptist Church with Saint Mary’s women and the meal was provided by the men of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.
Chosen service projects for year-end giving include DASH, Littlest Angel, and at the request of Jones, VISTO’s Backpack Buddy program.
The group’s officers for the coming year include Kim Otto, president; Marilyn Melton, vice president; Pam Nickerson, secretary; Patti Wallace, treasurer; and Lucy Sutton, reporter/publicity.
The goal of Women of Faith in Service is to serve God and those in need in Cooke County, according to the release. The group hosts various events throughout the year including for World Day of Prayer and Fellowship of the Least Coin.
