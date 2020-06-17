Gainesville’s annual Juneteenth celebration is canceled this year as a precaution in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration’s committee chairman James Hughes said.
“I didn’t want the chance of people getting sick,” Hughes said Wednesday, June 17. He had spoken with several community leaders in the spring and they agreed with his concerns, he added. “They all said no, they agreed with me that, you shouldn’t do it.”
Last year’s 12th annual Juneteenth Community Celebration featured a public pool party, a community picnic at B.P. Douglas Park and a children’s dance contest, according to Register archives. Activities each year are funded by donations to the celebration committee.
Juneteenth marks the anniversary on June 19, 1865, of the arrival of Union soldiers at Galveston under Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger. The regiment’s arrival represented the first time that the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 was enforced in Texas, freeing enslaved African Americans.
Historians are unsure why news of the proclamation was delayed for two and a half years, but when Granger did finally deliver the news in Texas, reaction to it “ranged from pure shock to immediate jubilation,” according to a summary of the holiday’s history on juneteenth.com.
Texans began celebrating Juneteenth the following year, in 1866, a fact sheet prepared by the Congressional Research Service states. Texas also became the first state to officially recognize the date as a state holiday in 1980.
