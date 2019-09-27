City officials recently approved allocating $42,000 of tourism funding to events at the Gainesville Farmers Market in the 2020 fiscal year.
Gainesville City Council members on Sept. 17 voted unanimously to approve agreements with the agencies receiving hotel/motel occupancy tax revenues for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The allocation for the farmers market as a performance venue increased from $6,000 to $42,000, according to information provided to council members.
The portion supporting tourism activities of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce was reduced from $80,000 this past year to $64,000. Chamber Executive Director Morgan Moore explained that’s because the chamber had previously been paying for some farmers market events out of its portion.
That kind of expense will now come from the farmers market portion of hotel/motel occupancy tax revenues, she said. The chamber manages both its own portion and the farmers market portion.
“We really didn’t receive a cut. We actually got more,” Moore said. “It’s really awesome because the city is seeing a large need for community events and things for people to do on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday night or Sunday afternoon here in Gainesville with the community growing so much.”
The chamber hosted four movie nights, two concerts and three other events in the 2019 fiscal year, Moore said. She estimated the movie nights drew 150-250 attendees each.
So far, three to four events are planned at the farmers market in October, November and December, including monthly movie nights. A new Depot Day-related concert and Scare on the Square are also slated to take place at the farmers market in October.
Hotel/motel occupancy tax revenues must be spent on promoting tourism, per state law.
As part of the hotel/motel fund allocations, city council members also approved $20,000 for the Cooke County Heritage Society for the Santa Fe Depot Museum; $4,500 for the Cooke County Arts Council; $15,000 for Butterfield Stage Players; and $15,000 for the Morton Museum of Cooke County.
