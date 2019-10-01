Police say someone stole more than $5,000 worth of unsold lottery tickets from Grand Food Mart, 1100 N. Grand Ave.
Officers were called shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to the convenience store, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Monday, Sept. 30. She said investigators believe a Hispanic man went in, “grabbed the plastic cabinets containing unsold lottery tickets,” forced them apart from the counter and ran from the store.
It wasn’t known when the police report was completed whether the man had a vehicle nearby or if he fled on foot, McClinton said.
A full inventory of the unsold tickets is pending “but the estimated loss is over $5,000,” she said.
When a retailer reports Texas Lottery tickets stolen, those tickets are tagged in the state’s gaming system as stolen, according to Texas Lottery Commission spokesman Steve Helm.
“Tickets in stolen status cannot be validated for a prize claim on the sales terminals installed at retailers,” Helm said. “Local law enforcement may request information on prize validation attempts to assist in them in their investigation.”
