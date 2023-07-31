Kayson’s Candy Co. opened for business with a bang on Saturday. People were lined up for hours just to get into the new candy shop.
“We had the first person line up at 5:30 a.m., and the line wrapped around the Kress building when we opened,” said Cassie Westover, one of the owners of Kayson’s Candy Co.
The opening event began at 10 a.m. with carriage rides, face painting and a live broadcast from KGAF to start the business right.
Kayson’s Candy Co. has been in progress for a while.
“We had an opportunity present itself to purchase this building here on Commerce Street,” said Cassie. “For the last three months, we’ve been working really hard.”
The building was built in 1843 and has been used as a grocery store, a barbershop and a lodge throughout the years.
“We wanted to revisit the old-school style, but bring it into more of a modern feel,” said Jason Westover, Cassie’s husband. “We opened up the ceiling and found the original window frames with the square nails they had used for horseshoes … We wanted to make sure everybody can see the history, even if they don’t know it. That way they can look and ask questions and let us tell them what it’s about.”
“We have over 250 photo frames here on the wall, all custom made,” said Cassie. “We’ve got over 2,000 pounds of candy, and then upstairs we’ve got over 1,600 cassette tapes decorating our private event space.”
The store is named after the owners’ daughter, Kayson. The family wanted somewhere downtown that could be for kids.
“It resonates well with the family. Gainesville needed a space where families and children can come in and have a safe, fun experience,” said Cassie. “My vision was that when you walk through that door, the kid inside you comes out.”
“I think it’s something that kids in Gainesville needed,” said Jason. “I grew up in Gainesville, and there was nothing here but a bowling alley when I was a kid, and now we just have a movie theater. This is something you can take your kids to and just let them be a kid.”
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The store is located at 109 N. Commerce St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.