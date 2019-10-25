A Valley View area attorney has announced his intention to unseat incumbent 235th District Judge Janelle Haverkamp in next year’s primary elections.
Kyle Kemp, a Republican, is the first candidate whose announcement signals Cooke County voters will have a contested race to decide in the March 3, 2020, primaries.
He and Haverkamp, who has held the office since 2005, are both Republicans, according to information from their campaigns.
“I believe that justice is the bedrock of what our district courts are about; that justice can only be reached through finding truth and that can only be discovered through respect, dignity and fairness for all who use the court system,” Kemp said in a press release announcing his candidacy.
Kemp runs a law office in Gainesville and owns HRT Development Group, based in Cooke County. He has represented clients in district courts in more than 20 Texas counties, according to the release.
He said in the release that he is seeking office because “I care about the future of Cooke County and know that as district judge, I will be able to help play a role in creating a better future for our community. I want to restore Texas values and bring integrity to the office of district judge for everyone.”
Kemp graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, and from Texas Wesleyan School of Law, now Texas A&M School of Law, according to the release. His wife, Katie, also an attorney, and his three children live near Mountain Springs in southern Cooke County.
The district court handles felony criminal cases as well as divorces, land title suits, election contest cases and civil matters involving property worth more than $200, according to Ballotpedia. District judges are elected to four-year terms.
