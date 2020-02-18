Gainesville’s local radio station still can’t get its call letters on a personalized vehicle license plate.
KGAF announced last week the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles had denied its appeal to obtain a license plate reading “KGAF.” The DMV had initially denied the plate request for the station’s new vehicle in January, citing rules against custom plates with vulgar or objectionable patterns. Station owner Steve Eberhart said at the time that he had appealed the decision.
The new denial cited the same reasons for barring the plate, a post on KGAF’s Facebook page indicated.
The station has had the same call letters since 1947.
A spokesman for the TxDMV said in January the department approved 43,993 personalized license plates and declined 4,510 plates in 2019. The department also fielded complaints about 13 personalized license plates and all but one was rescinded, spokesman Adam Shaivitz said.
Information Shaivitz provided shows the department isn’t required to take a plate applicant’s intended meaning into consideration when deciding whether to approve a plate. Regulations also state that appeals must be made to the TxDMV’s executive director or whoever is designated by the executive. Denials by the TxDMV’s executive director’s office are final and can’t be appealed again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.