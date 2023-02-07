While the North Texas Medical Center Foundation's Dancing With Our Stars event may be sold out, supporters can still participate in the fun by bidding on silent auction items or purchasing raffle tickets.
Shortcuts to both can be found at ntmcfoundation.org.
The silent auction will run through Feb. 16 and features shopping and dining, golf outings, gift certificates, auto detailing and wine tastings. There will be also be several special experiences including the chance for your child to be a Firefighter for a Day with the Gainesville Fire Department, a chance to conduct the Gainesville Swing Orchestra in one song at their annual Christmas concert and a chance to be a co-host on KGAF's Dee Blanton Morning Show.
The raffle is for $200 worth of Texas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 11 for $100 and can also be purchased from the website.
For both the raffle and silent auction, winners need not be present to receive their prizes.
All proceeds from Dancing With Our Stars will go to the Heart of NTMC Campaign for the purchase of a Cardiac CT Machine.
For more information, contact NTMC Foundation Executive Director Darin Allred at (940) 612-8460.
