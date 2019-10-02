A TV report featuring a KGAF radio program has been nominated for a regional industry award, the radio station recently announced.
The National Academy of Televsion Arts and Sciences, Lone Star Chapter, has nomination WFAA Television and reporter Mike Castelluci for a feature on KGAF’s “Swap it to me” call-in radio program.
The feature aired in late 2018 on WFAA and several other Tegna-affiliated TV stations across the Southwest, according to a KGAF press release.
Castelluci is known for creating his reports entirely on an iPhone.
In his report on “Swap it to me”, he visited KGAF to record behind the scenes of the live call-in program, which has been featured on KGAF radio for over 45 years. He also visited one of the regulars to call in to the program, Paul Smith, on his chicken farm, and briefly interviewed regular listener Barry Otts of Otts Furniture.
The story was one of five TV reports nominated in the “Human interest – News Feature” category.
The winner will be announced at the Lone Star Emmy Awards on Nov. 16 in Arlington, according to the release.
