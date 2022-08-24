KGAF's Steve Eberhart was recently honored by his radio and TV peers.
The Texas Association of Broadcasters in Austin recently reelected Eberhart to its governing board during its annual convention.
Eberhart was appointed to the board in early 2019 upon the retirement of a previous board member. Later that year, he was elected to a three-year term.
“Steve has served the board well and his re-election is indicative of the feeling of his peers in the TAB, who share in his passion for the industry," said TAB President Oscar Rodriguez.
Eberhart was grateful for the recognition.
“It has been my pleasure to serve on the Board of the TAB for the past several years," he told convention attendees. "We have done some important work on behalf of Texas broadcasters to make it possible for myself and fellow broadcasters to better serve our viewers, listeners and clients in the State of Texas.”
Eberhart owns Eberhart Broadcasting that operates KGAF AM and FM Radio in Gainesville. He started working at KGAF while in high school, moved on to major market stations in Dallas and for over 20 years worked for the ABC Radio Network, which carried his program nationwide to over 300 radio stations across America. He has run KGAF since 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.