Khan tops spelling bee

Gainesville seventh grader Amira Khan won top honors for the third straight year at Cooke County’s annual spelling bee.
The 2020 Cooke County Spelling Bee took place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the GISD Administration Building. Amira, who attends Gainesville Junior High, correctly spelled the word “cattail” in the 23rd round to win the bee.
Sydney Miller, Muenster sixth grade student, was the runner-up.
The top speller in fourth through eighth grades from each participating Cooke County school was invited to compete in the bee. Also participating were Jackson Otts, a sixth grader at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School; Kimberlee Brooks, a fourth grader at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School; and Miriam Jolly, a fifth grader at Sacred Heart School in Muenster.
Khan will represent Cooke County at the 62nd annual Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 7, at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.
The top two participants of the Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee receive an all-expense-paid trip to the Washington, D.C. area to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
