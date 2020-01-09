Kids’ fishing derby set for Saturday

Grab those fishing poles and get ready to fish during this weekend’s 17th annual Kids’ Trout Fishing Derby at Keneteso Park in Gainesville.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, children are encouraged to come out to the park, 1800 S. Weaver St., alongside their parents, grandparents or any other friend or family member they enjoy spending time with and take a shot at catching a rainbow trout in the park’s pond, says Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department Director Patrick McCage.
Saturday morning may see rain or snow. McCage said he is aware of Saturday’s forecast and is hopeful to carry out the event.
“Hopefully the skies will part and the rain will stay to the east of I-35 and we’ll be good to go,” McCage said.
He suggested following the city’s Facebook page to stay up to date on any weather-related delays.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, the pond was stocked with 2,500 rainbow trout, according to Sydney Kramer, recreation coordinator.
In addition to a fishing pole, McCage suggests bringing a bag of marshmallows or a can of yellow corn to use as bait. He said “little yellow pellets” found in area stores are also great in helping catch a fish.
“These guys are hungry,” McCage said. “They will pretty much bite on anything.”
There is a five trout per person take home limit.
Don’t forget to bring small hooks, McCage said, while explaining the fish are only about 12 inches long.
If a child needs any assistance whatsoever, Gainesville High School’s bass fishing team will be on hand for the second year in a row, city officials said.
According to the city’s Facebook post about the event, prizes will be awarded throughout the day and contest categories include longest cast, longest fish and most accurate cast.
The free event is for youth 16 and under, McCage said. Once the event is over, anyone is welcome to fish at the pond; however, state laws apply. McCage said those 17 and up are required to have a fishing license.
