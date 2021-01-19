Before former Cooke County Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement's term ended, he claimed County Road 365 was one of the best roads in the county, if not the best.
“That road is probably the best road in Cooke County right now,” Klement said of one his accomplishments as commissioner.
Klement's last day serving the county was Dec. 31, 2020. He served one four-year term before he was ousted by Cooke County Precinct 3 Commissioner Adam Arendt in the March Republican Primary. Arendt received 1,096 votes compared to Klement's 803 votes, according to official tallies from the Cooke County GOP. Arendt was sworn in Jan.1, 2021.
“I'm really looking forward to getting out that door,” Klement said during the Dec. 28, 2020, meeting of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court. “I've enjoyed being the commissioner for four years. I feel like I did a good job.”
Klement said he tried to fix the roads during his tenure while tackling a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster he inherited.
He thanked the court, his wife Suzy and his supporters.
“I was on call 24 hours a day,” Klement said. “I did what I told the public I was gonna do …,” Klement said. “I did the best I could to get what we could done.”
The Gainesville resident worked on the Precinct 3 crew before being elected to the commissioners’ court, he previously said. Now, he's working for Denton County.
Precinct 3 maintains 193 miles of roads.
