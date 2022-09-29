Ladies of Whaley Methodist Church are getting ready for the annual garage sale at the church, 701 Rosedale St. in Gainesville. It runs Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ladies of Whaley UMC sale runs through Saturday
